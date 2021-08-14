Joel Fameyeh on target for Orenburg against Veles Moscow

Ghana international Joel Fameyeh

Ghana forward Joel Fameyeh scored for Orenburg to win 2-1 against Veles Moscow in the Russian First National League on Saturday.

The 24-year-old scored in the 12th minute to put Orenburg in the lead at home.



Renato Gojkovic scored the second goal of the game for the home side in the 28th minute which was assisted by the Ghana International.



Danil Lopatin pulled one back for Veles Moscow with just a few minutes to the end of the first half.

Orenburg held on to the lead to win the game after a goalless second half.



Joel Fameyeh played the full throttle as he contributed to his team winning all three points.



The forward has been invited for Ghana’s World Cup qualifiers against Ethiopia and South Africa in September.