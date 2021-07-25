0
Joel Fameyeh's penalty earns point for Orenburg in Russian second-tier

Sun, 25 Jul 2021 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana striker Joel Fameyeh earned one point for his Russian second-tier side Orenburg in their 1-1 draw with Baltika on Sunday, 25 July 2021.

The 24-year-old converted a spot-kick in injury time of the first half to draw Orenburg level.

Femeyeh was scoring in his second consecutive match after netting g a late penalty in the 4-0 win over Metallurg Lipetsk.

He has now registered two goals in three league appearances.

Baltika took the lead in the second minute of the match through Yan Kazaev.

