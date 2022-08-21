0
Joel Fameyeh scores again in Rubin Kazan remarkable comeback victory

Joel Fameyeh 0987657898.png Rubin Kazan striker, Joel Fameyeh

Sun, 21 Aug 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian striker Joel Fameyeh continued with his blistering goal-scoring form in the Russian Football National League this season in Rubin Kazan's away win.

Kazan left it very late to stage a remarkable comeback to beat FC Volga Ulyanovsk 2-1 on Sunday afternoon.

Fameyeh scored his 5th goal of the season in the dying embers of the game to ensure Kazan claimed the maximum points of the match at the Trud Stadium.

Kazan registered the first goal of the encounter as early as the 12th minute through Russian midfielder Leon Musaev.

Ulyanovsk pulled parity in the 25th minute after Chingiz Magomadov converted a spot kick.

Fameyeh headed in a corner kick in stoppage time to seal the dramatic victory for Kazan who moved to the 5th place on the log standings after six matches.

