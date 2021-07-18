Joel Fameyeh scores, assists as Orenburg beat Metallurg Lipetsk

Ghanaian International Joel Fameyeh

Ghanaian striker, Joel Fameyeh put up an impressive performance as he scored and provided an assist for Orenburg in their 4-0 win over FC Metallurg Lipetsk in Russia.

The win helps Orenburg to stay at the summit of the league table.



Dimitri Vorobyov opened the scoring for Orenburg after he was assisted by the Ghanaian international in the 20th minute of the game.



Mikhail Sivakov doubled their advantage before the break and Nikolay Prudnikov made it 3-0 in the 60th minute.

Seven minutes from full time, Fameyeh converted a spot-kick for the Blue and Whites but also missed another opportunity from the spot to make it 5-0.



He lasted the entire duration of the game.