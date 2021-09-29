Joel Fameyeh takes season's tally to 8 goals as Orenburg beat Kuban Krasnodar

Ghanaian player, Joel Fameyeh

Ghanaian forward Joel Fameyeh was on the scoresheet again in the Russian National Football League on Wednesday for FC Orenburg.

Fameyeh scored the only goal when Orenburg recorded a 1-0 victory on the road at FC Kuban Krasnodar.



The 24-year-old scored the match-winner for Orenburg in the 38th minute at the Kuban Stadium in Krasnodar.



The Black Stars forward was replaced two minutes from full-time with Russian forward Vladimir Sychevoi.

Fameyeh has netted 4 goals in his last 5 games in the Russian second-tier which takes his tally to 8 goals in 12 appearances this campaign.



The former Asokwa Deportivo player has been called up for Ghana's upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Zimbabwe next month.