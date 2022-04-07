0
Menu
Sports

John Antwi continues his recovery from a hamstring muscle injury

20190120050616616 John Antwi

Thu, 7 Apr 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian forward John Antwi has begun his rehabilitation program to recuperate from a hamstring injury sustained during one of the exercises, in order to be able to compete with his club when league matches resume.

The Army team's Vanguards, headed by Tariq Al-Ashry, completed their closed camp in Alexandria last Thursday, during which they played more than one friendly match to prepare their players technically and physically for the return of league competition.

The local competition was suspended due to the two matches between Egypt and Senegal in the Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifiers, after which the dream of the Pharaohs qualified for the World Cup through penalty kicks was lost.

The Tala'a El-Jaish team is thirteenth in the Premier League standings, with 14 points, after playing 32 matches, winning three against Farco, Future, and Al-Masry Al-Portsaidi, drawing five, and losing five, while its players scored five goals and conceded twelve.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Military bus carrying military personnel rolls over on N1
Military bus carrying military personnel rolls over on N1
Suspected thief who dresses like a Catholic priest beaten to death
Blaise Compaore sentenced to life for murder of Thomas Sankara
Journalists give conflicting accounts of Odartey Lamptey's house
Journalists give conflicting accounts of Odartey Lamptey's house
Inaki Williams’ parents divided over decision to play for Ghana - Reports
Don't force us to table a motion to expel you - Okyere Baafi to Adwoa Safo
Francis Uzoho breaks his silence after his error on Thomas Partey's goal
Southampton coach breaks silence on Mohammed Salisu's Black Stars saga