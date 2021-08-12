John Boye wants a club that will offer him a 3-year deal

Ghanaian defender, John Boye

Ghana defender John Boye is looking for a club that will offer him at least a three-year deal, according to reports in France.

The FC Metz captain refused to sign a contract extension despite the effort to get him to stay.



The strong guardsman is now a free agent and could join any club of his choice, with RC Lens lurking around.



Over the past few weeks, Lens have shown interest in the player but reports suggest he wants a three-year deal.

Boye is 34 years old and a three-year deal means he would stay till he is 37.



The Black Stars player enjoyed a stellar campaign last season with the Maroons.



He returned to France after a two year stay in Turkey with Sivasspor.