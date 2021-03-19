0
Menu
Sports

John Magufuli dead: Samia Suluhu Hassan don become di first female president of Tanzania

117629874 6310255e 8026 4fd8 Afae 250ac680cf10 Samia Suluhu Hassan na di new president of Tanzania

Fri, 19 Mar 2021 Source: bbc.com

Samia Suluhu Hassan don make history as di first female president of Tanzania.

Na Chief Justice Ibrahim Juma swear in Madam Samia for State House Dar es Salaam.

She don become di sixth president of Tanzania following di death of President John Pombe Magufuli on Wednesday, from heart-related complications.

Di 61-year-old serve as President Magufuli deputy since 2015.

According to Tanzania constitution, she go serve di remaining five-year term for office as President.

Source: bbc.com
Disclaimer