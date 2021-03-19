John Magufuli dead: Samia Suluhu Hassan don become di first female president of Tanzania

Samia Suluhu Hassan na di new president of Tanzania

Samia Suluhu Hassan don make history as di first female president of Tanzania.

Na Chief Justice Ibrahim Juma swear in Madam Samia for State House Dar es Salaam.



She don become di sixth president of Tanzania following di death of President John Pombe Magufuli on Wednesday, from heart-related complications.

Di 61-year-old serve as President Magufuli deputy since 2015.



According to Tanzania constitution, she go serve di remaining five-year term for office as President.