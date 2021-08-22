John Mahama, Kurt Okraku attend Jones Abu Alhassan's funeral in Tamale

Dignitaries at the funeral ceremony of the late Jones Abu Alhassan

Former president, John Dramani Mahama and Ghana Football Association (GFA) president, Kurt Okraku, were present at the funeral ceremony of the late Jones Abu Alhassan in Tamale on Sunday, August 22, 2021.

Mr Mahama, who is on a tour thanking people for their support in the 2020 December elections, joined family, friends and members of the football community to pay their last respects to the former Black Stars management committee member.



Mr. Okraku had the opportunity to speak at the ceremony as he paid tribute to his close friend, who helped him greatly to win the GFA presidency in 2019.



His body was laid to rest on August 11 within 24 hours after he was announced dead because of his Islamic belief.



Mr. Alhassan died in Ivory Coast while accompanying Hasaacas Ladies to the Wafu B Champions League qualifiers.

He felt ill as they were preparing to come to Ghana after Hasaacas won the trophy.



He was immediately hospitalized as his condition deteriorated but could not survive after spending three days.



Alhassan, who was the longtime manager of legendary Ghanaian footballer Abedi Pele, was an astute football administrator and football agent for several top players in the country.



