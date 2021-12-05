John Mahama congratulates Black Challengers for winning Amputee AFCON

A photo of the Ghana Amputee team

Former Ghana President John Mahama has congratulated Black Challengers for winning the 2021 African Cup of Nations for Amputee Football.

They beat Liberia 3-2 in the final on Saturday.



"Congratulations to the Ghana Amputee National Team for winning the 2021 Amputee African Cup of Nations," shared on Mahama's official Facebook page.



"I received a notification earlier in the day to make time and watch the finals against Liberia but my activities here in The Gambia did not allow me."



"I am happy to hear of your 3-2 victory against Liberia. The team deserves all the applause for winning the trophy."



Despite off-field issues including struggling for funds for the trip, the Black Challengers were by far the best side in the tournament staged in Tanzania.

They overcame Egypt, Kenya, and Nigeria before a stunning performance saw them beat reigning world champions Angola in the semi-final.



The victory over Angola made them favourites against Liberia and they delivered despite the latter's strong effort.



14 years ago Ghana won the maiden edition, coincidentally they beat Liberia in the final.



