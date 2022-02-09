John Mensah allegedly sells properties directed by court to be given to ex-wife

Henrietta is John Mensah's ex-wife

The ex-wife of former Black Stars defender John Mensah has alleged that despite a case at the High Court over the distribution of their properties, the retired football is selling and renting out the properties.



Henrietta told Kasapa FM in an interview that John Mensah has rented out some of the properties which were handed her in the ruling by the High Court in 2014.



She explained that per the ruling in 2014, she was supposed to enjoy certain benefits from the divorce but her ex-husband appealed those rulings. Whiles the case is being heard at the court, Henrietta claims John Mensah is selling and renting out those properties.

“The properties which the court declared were mine, he is fighting them and because the case is in court he selling and renting some of them. I’m the only one taking care of the kids. The court directed the sale of the Trassaco building and that is what I’ve been holding on,” he said.



Henrietta further made allegations about abuse and irresponsibility on the part of the former Sunderland defender.



She said that she backed out of the marriage due to multiple cases of infidelity on the part of her ex-husband.



“I suffered a lot in the hands of John Mensah going through all kinds of domestic abuse. He is the quick-tempered type and sometimes without any provocation, John Mensah slaps and beats me anyhow. I remember suffering some bruises in the eye on one occasion way back in Italy when he played over there.



“Till date, I still feel the pains in the eye. I suffered a similar abuse in France, London, even in Ghana. He punched me at some point and the case ended up at the East Legon Police Station where the police asked that the matter be settled as a family issue,” Henrietta recounted bitterly.

“I decided not to speak on the issues but I’m fed up. I’ve been accused and maligned by Ghanaians but I’m speaking up now because he has failed to heed the court order. I’m not greedy and was never after his properties. I deserved everything the court gave me and I even deserve more than that. I decided not to push further because I wanted peace to reign.



“Since we divorced eight years ago, he has refused to take of the children. He only gave us chop money for one year. I had an accident while in Ghana so had to undergo surgery in the US. John Mensah had married a new lady who was pregnant then so I couldn’t leave the kids with him and he was unwilling to take care of them. One of the kids was misbehaving so I took him to Ghana and asked John to take care of him, he told us in the face that he won't take care of him”.



John Mensah and Henrietta married for fourteen years and had four children.



