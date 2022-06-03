1
John Mensah bought my first land for me - Frank Naro

John Mensah Ghana Captain Former Black Stars captain, John Mensah

Fri, 3 Jun 2022

Ghanaian actor-turned-musician, Frank Naro, born Frank Osei, has heaped praises on former Black Stars captain, John Mensah for the impact he has made in his life.

Recounting how he got his first land as a teenager, Frank Naro revealed that he got that property from the benevolence of the former Sunderland defender and he is grateful for that.

To him, the help and impact that John Mensah and his other godfathers, Asamoah Gyan and Kweku Manu, extended to him, helped shaped his life for the better.

"The first land I bought as a teenager was paid for by John Mensah and at that time I also knew Asamoah Gyan who has also helped me greatly," he said in an interview with Fiifi Pratt on Kingdom Plus FM.

"The relationship between me and John Mensah was similar to the one i shared with Kweku Manu because i was their road manager and the impact from the trio has been great," Frank Naro added.

Frank Naro is currently promoting his single titled "I Like It" which features Nigerian Singer Goya Menor.

