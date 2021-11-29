John Mensah trends on social media over 39th birthday celebration

Ex-Black Stars defender John Mensah turns 39
John Mensah played in three of the top five European leagues
Sunderland celebrates John Mensah on his birthday
Ghanaians on social media have expressed varied view on the age of former Black Stars defender, John Mensah who turned 39 this year.
Many have sarcastically celebrated the ex-Ghana captain, claiming he looks older than his age.
John Mensah, nonetheless, has been celebrated by Sunderland, the Ghanaian media and football fanatics on his special occasion.
He went to Europe at a tender age, playing for 11 different clubs throughout his career. The notable clubs he featured for include, Genoa, Sunderland, Stade Renne, Olympic Lyon and Chievo Verona.
John Mensah had a long spell in Europe and as well as the Black Stars, where he pulled the national team shirt on 86 times.
Here are some reactions below
• 86 caps for the ???????? Black Stars— Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) November 29, 2021
• 3 goals
The Rock of Gibraltar is 39 years today. Happy birthday John Mensah! ???????? pic.twitter.com/NUJ85Dvbfk
THE ROCK OF GIBRALTER
The @PFAGofficial wishes former Black Stars defender and captain, John Mensah a happy birthday ????????????— PFAG (@PFAGofficial) November 29, 2021
Age with grace! ???? pic.twitter.com/MROAUXn1t8
Happy birthday, John Mensah ????????#SAFC pic.twitter.com/Mqfxt0KfbE— Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) November 29, 2021
Eii so John Mensah was 28 during the 2010 world cup— Nana Agyenim-Boateng☀ (@enoch_sekyi) November 29, 2021
Eiii!
I'm shocked koraaa
aah John Mensah paaa, na me koraa madi s3n????????????— Cwabenamo (@CwabenaMo) November 29, 2021
Happy 39th birthday to former Black Stars captain, John Mensah. Sending you love and best wishes from Pulse Ghana????????#PulseBirthdays #RockOfGibraltar pic.twitter.com/gqntSAQ529— Pulse Ghana (@PulseGhana) November 29, 2021
Heard John Mensah is 39 years na Zidane koraaa mpo adi s3n— Daber3 woyare????????❤️ (@sikaena11) November 29, 2021
John Mensah since his age keeps reducing maybe he can win it when he gets to 25— Dzidae (@DzidefoCourage) November 29, 2021
John Mensah has been 39 for 12 years. https://t.co/7qtMyHAw5C— Sultan ????????♂️ (@real_Sultan_Abu) November 29, 2021
Okay, you told us the age of the Rock of Gibraltar. So how old is John Mensah?— Kennedy Tetteh (@kennedytetteh) November 29, 2021
E no be only politicians dey lie we for this country ooo. Players too dey lie we paaaaa.— ???????????????????????????????????????? ???? (@IamZadok_) November 29, 2021
John Mensah dey talk say e 39yrs. Herh!! Yesu Kristo ????????????????????????????????????
John Mensah has been in his 30s since I was 9— Da Brat (@cleo__aa) November 29, 2021
The fact that everyone wishing John Mensah well adds the 39 to it is cracking me up all the more. If you want to drag the man, drag the man direct don’t go through the kɔnaaas!..????????— Save HIGHLIFE MUSIC (@GyapKay) November 29, 2021
Former President JDM is 63yrs old and John Mensah is still 39?..Ah,how?— Likkle Shatta (@jnr_rahl) November 29, 2021