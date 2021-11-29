1
John Mensah trends on social media over 39th birthday celebration

John Mensah Captain3 Former Black Stars defender, John Mensah

Mon, 29 Nov 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ex-Black Stars defender John Mensah turns 39

John Mensah played in three of the top five European leagues

Sunderland celebrates John Mensah on his birthday

Ghanaians on social media have expressed varied view on the age of former Black Stars defender, John Mensah who turned 39 this year.

Many have sarcastically celebrated the ex-Ghana captain, claiming he looks older than his age.

John Mensah, nonetheless, has been celebrated by Sunderland, the Ghanaian media and football fanatics on his special occasion.

He went to Europe at a tender age, playing for 11 different clubs throughout his career. The notable clubs he featured for include, Genoa, Sunderland, Stade Renne, Olympic Lyon and Chievo Verona.

John Mensah had a long spell in Europe and as well as the Black Stars, where he pulled the national team shirt on 86 times.

Here are some reactions below























