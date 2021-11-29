John Mensah trends on social media over 39th birthday celebration

Former Black Stars defender, John Mensah

Ex-Black Stars defender John Mensah turns 39

Ghanaians on social media have expressed varied view on the age of former Black Stars defender, John Mensah who turned 39 this year.



Many have sarcastically celebrated the ex-Ghana captain, claiming he looks older than his age.



John Mensah, nonetheless, has been celebrated by Sunderland, the Ghanaian media and football fanatics on his special occasion.



He went to Europe at a tender age, playing for 11 different clubs throughout his career. The notable clubs he featured for include, Genoa, Sunderland, Stade Renne, Olympic Lyon and Chievo Verona.

John Mensah had a long spell in Europe and as well as the Black Stars, where he pulled the national team shirt on 86 times.



Here are some reactions below





Eii so John Mensah was 28 during the 2010 world cup



Eiii!



I'm shocked koraaa — Nana Agyenim-Boateng☀ (@enoch_sekyi) November 29, 2021

aah John Mensah paaa, na me koraa madi s3n???????????? — Cwabenamo (@CwabenaMo) November 29, 2021

Heard John Mensah is 39 years na Zidane koraaa mpo adi s3n — Daber3 woyare????????❤️ (@sikaena11) November 29, 2021

John Mensah since his age keeps reducing maybe he can win it when he gets to 25 — Dzidae (@DzidefoCourage) November 29, 2021

John Mensah has been 39 for 12 years. https://t.co/7qtMyHAw5C — Sultan ????????‍♂️ (@real_Sultan_Abu) November 29, 2021

Okay, you told us the age of the Rock of Gibraltar. So how old is John Mensah? — Kennedy Tetteh (@kennedytetteh) November 29, 2021

E no be only politicians dey lie we for this country ooo. Players too dey lie we paaaaa.



John Mensah dey talk say e 39yrs. Herh!! Yesu Kristo ???????????????????????????????????? — ???????????????????????????????????????? ???? (@IamZadok_) November 29, 2021

John Mensah has been in his 30s since I was 9 — Da Brat (@cleo__aa) November 29, 2021

The fact that everyone wishing John Mensah well adds the 39 to it is cracking me up all the more. If you want to drag the man, drag the man direct don’t go through the kɔnaaas!..???????? — Save HIGHLIFE MUSIC (@GyapKay) November 29, 2021