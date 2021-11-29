John Mensah turns 39 today

John Mensah appeared 86 times for the Black Stars
John Mensah led Ghana to first-ever quarter-final finish at the World Cup
John Mensah scored three goals for Ghana
Former Black Stars skipper, John Mensah has had another year added to his age as he turns 39 years today.
Mensah is regarded as one of Ghana's greatest center backs, although he could not lead the nation to win a long-awaited trophy.
The 'Rock of Gibraltar' as he is popularly known, started representing Ghana at the under-20 level when he was included in the squad for FIFA World Youth Championship in Argentina.
At the tournament, Mensah scored in extra time against Brazil in the quarter-finals to qualify Ghana to the semis. The Satellites subsequently beat Egypt but lost to Argentina in the final.
At 19 years, the former Stade Rennes captain made his senior debut for the Black Stars in a friendly game against Algeria in 2001. Head coach Fred Osam Doduo included Mensah in his squad for the 2022 AFCON Cup of Nations which turned out to be his first senior tournament for Ghana. He played four times in the tournament.
John Mensah was a member of the Black Stars squad that finished third in the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations.
Mensah's biggest achievement as the captain of Ghana also came in 2010, when the Black Stars became the third African country to reach the quarter-finals of the World under the leadership of the former Olympic Lyon defender.
Ghana suffered a 4-2 defeat on penalties to Uruguay in the last-8 at the World Cup in South Africa. Unfortunately, Mensah missed one of Ghana's penalties.
John Mensah retired from national team football in 2012 after Ghana' one-all draw with China in an international friendly.