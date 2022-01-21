John Paintsil bemoans lack of preparation for Black Stars AFCON 2021 exit

Former Ghana International, John Paintsil

Former Ghana International, John Paintsil believes the Black Stars would have put up a better performance if the team had good preparation before the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations commenced.



Ghana and other participating teams at the AFCON had their preparations disrupted as a result of FIFA’s decision to allow African players in Europe to stay longer with their clubs.



At the time of opening camp, the Black Stars only had only eight players in camp and were engaged in only one friendly match when the players were 25.

Speaking to BBC Sport Africa, the former Ghana right-back disclosed that both the coach and players did their best for the short time they were in camp.



“I still think the players did what they could as individuals. We started with a local coach, CK Akonnor, a former Black Stars captain, who was coaching the boys at the start of the qualifying stage,” Paintsil stated.



“But, after their second qualifying game, he was replaced by Milovan Rajevac. I don't think Rajevac did many things wrong, but, as a team, we didn't play enough. He joined with only a few months to go until the tournament. It was not enough time to get his players together,” he added.



According to him, “There were no friendlies, just the remaining two qualification matches and a two-week training camp before the tournament. Our preparation was not enough.”



Former West Ham and Fulham defender John Paintsil was part of Ghana’s squad that reached the AFCON final on two occasions in 2010 and 2015.