John Paintsil praises Dennis Odoi

Dennis Odoi Odoi has excelled for Ghana

Tue, 7 Jun 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Former Fulham defender John Paintsil has lauded Black Stars right back Denis Odoi for his recent senior national team performance.

He switched to represent Ghana in 2022 and played his first game in a 0-0 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification match with Nigeria on 25 March 2022.

Paintsil praised the 34-year-old defender for adding his wealth of experience and leadership to the team's back four in an interview with Graphic Sports.

”He is a good player; I knew him four years ago when he played for Fulham and I must say he is a good player with a good character," he said.

”I am happy we have found a player like that because he is a great guy, a quality player and a good addition to the national team,” Paintsil added.

Odoi did not play in Ghana's 1-1 draw against Central African Republic in Angola yesterday; he will play against Japan in the Kirin Cup on Friday at the Misaki Park Stadium.

