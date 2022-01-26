John Yeboah makes league debut for MSV Duisburg

John Yeboah

MSV Duisburg lost at home against FC Saarbrucken and is in the midst of a relegation struggle.

Finally, from the perspective of MSV Duisburg, a third-division soccer team, it was a spectacle with a terrible finish. On Sunday, the Zebras were defeated by FC Saarbrucken in front of 750 fans. The Meidericher's relegation struggle continues to be vital.



MSV coach Hagen Schmidt made one positional change from the 1-0 win over TSV Havelse. Attacker John Yeboah, a new signing, made his starting XI debut. He filled in on the wing for the injured Marvin Ajani.

John Yeboah in the 62nd minute missed the goal with a 12-metre shot. The former Wolfsburg youngster did not last the entire game he came off in the 80th minute.



John Yeboah joined MSV Duisburg on loan from Willem II in the ongoing winter transfer.