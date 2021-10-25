Johnson Acquah wins Tennis Super Cup title with victory over Samuel Antwi

Tennis no.1, Johnson Acquah

Exactly three weeks after his semifinal's loss to Samuel Antwi at the 2021 National Ranking Tour 5 at the Atomic Tennis Club, Johnson Acquah took his revenge against Antwi at the maiden edition of the Tennis Super Cup.

Top Seed Johnson Acquah saved all eight break points he faced in the second set to defeat Samuel Antwi 6-3, 6-3 to win the ultimate trophy after an hour at the National Tennis Centre, Accra



Johnson's win ended a streak of four straight losses this year against the No.2 ranked player in Ghana Samuel Antwi and improved his head-to-head record against Antwi to 6-5.



"I played a very solid match with not many mistakes, playing the way that I have to Johnson said, in his post-match interview with ghanatennis.org, 'an important victory for me against a great player.'



In the first set, Johnson used his forehand to control the center of the court and found consistent success behind his second serve return.

Johnson raced into a 3-0 lead, but Antwi played with increased aggression from the baseline to reduce the gap. When serving for the set at 5-3, Johnson targeted Antwi's backhand to save the break point and convert his first set point.



Down 0/40 on his serve at 1-2 in the second set, Johnson played his way out of trouble with strong serving and powerful forehands. The second seed carried his momentum into the following game, where he dragged his opponent out of position with his forehand and broke serve with a series of topspin backhands. Johnson saved a further five break points in the second set and clinched his first title this year.



Atomic Tennis club star, Antwi was aiming to defeat Johnson in six consecutive matches. Antwi entered the finals on a four-match winning streak, following his six title runs in the last 2 weeks.



Dignitaries present to grace the four day tennis tournament were Ghana Tennis Federation Isaac Aboagye Duah, board member Cedric Dzelu, Mr. Charles Addo Quaye of Lone Star Gas, Former Ghana International Asamoah Gyan and his brother Baffour Gyan, Chairman of Ghana Tennis Club, Joseph Nii Armah.