Joining Hearts of Oak was a revelation – Samuel Boadu

Accra Hearts of Oak coach, Samuel Boadu

High-flying Accra Hearts of Oak manager, Samuel Boadu has disclosed that his move to the club from Medeama SC was inspired by God.

The young coach who made history over the weekend by winning the Ghana Premier League title with Accra Hearts of Oak believes that his move to the Phobians was destined by God hence the swift achievement.



Boadu made history on Sunday, July 11, 2021, becoming the first coach to win the Ghana Premier League for Accra Hearts of Oak after going title-less for 12 years.



Speaking to Light FM in Kumasi, Boadu disclsoed that when the call came from Hearts of Oak, he did not hesitate because he had dreams of joining the club already.



“A week to joining the club, I had a dream about the club. In the dream, I saw Hearts of Oak traveling in a train to play a game,” he narrated.

“When the players saw me, they all came to me and started asking when I’ll be joining the club.



“A week later, the club approached me and I knew the move was inspired by God,” he added.



Boadu will be guiding Hearts of Oak as they make a return to the CAF Champions League next season.



