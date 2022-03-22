Jojo Wollacot should start ahead of Richard Ofori, others against Nigeria - Tagoe

Black Stars goalkeeper, Jojo Wollacott

Former Black Stars striker, Prince Tagoe, is advocating for Swindon Town goalkeeper, Jojo Wollacot, to start the game against the Super Eagles of Nigeria on Friday, March 22, 2022.



Jojo Wollacot was Ghana's number one goalkeeper in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in the absence of injured Richard Ofori as the Black Stars bowed out of the competition without winning a single game.



With Jojo Wollacot's mistakes and poor showings in the AFCON, Ghanaians are calling for Richard Ofori to be in the post against Nigeria, but Prince Tagoe insists that the Swindon Town goalkeeper is the best we have in Ghana.

"I support the decision to keep faith with Wollacot. To me, he's the best goalkeeper we have now. Some of the saves he made in the qualifiers were so clear he's a goalkeeper with great potential if we can have the patience to polish him," Tagoe said on Angel TV.



The Black Stars are chasing for their 4th FIFA World Cup appearance after missing out on the 2018 edition in Russia while the Super Eagles are hoping to make it to the Mundial for the 7th time.



Meanwhile, the Black Stars have arrived in Kumasi ahead of the crucial FIFA World Cup playoff first leg against Nigeria.



