0
Menu
Sports

Jojo Wollacott hails coach Otto Addo’s tactical prowess in World Cup success

Jojo Wollacott5 Black Stars goalkeeper, Jojo Wollacott

Wed, 27 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana qualifies for World Cup in Qatar

Jojo Wollacott makes incredible saves against Nigeria

Jojo Wollacott wins goalkeeper of the season in EFL Two

Black Stars goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott has hailed the tactical prowess of coach Otto Addo in Ghana’s qualification to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Ghana made it to the tournament via the away goal rule after a two-legged affair produced a 1-1 aggregate scoreline.

According to Jojo Wollacott who was in post for the Black Stars in the doubleheader against Nigeria, coach Otto Addo executed his ideas very well.

He noted that the players were also up to the task and understood the mission in Abuja which aided in Ghana’s qualification.

“Coach Otto Addo is very good, he incorporates his ideas and I think the boys are very receptive, the boys understood it and the game plan was right over the two games,” Jojo Wollacott told Sahara Football in an interview.

Jojo Wollacott was handed his debut for the senior national team in October 2021 against Zimbabwe and has since maintained his position as the number shot-stopper.

Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Car dealer killed by gunmen at Tema, police chase assailants
Two Ghanaians among four murdered in London
The inside story of how Tony Yeboah's parents caused the arrest of Kotoko Babies owner
Watch Mario Balotelli's reaction to Phil Foden's goal against Real Madrid
Charles Taylor slams 'unprofessional' Kotoko players
Rhodaline's death: TA contradicts Dr Aggrey in court
I never tasted hardship as a child – Presidential advisor on HIV/AIDS
Ghana’s judiciary took bribes to ‘lose’ records – US Report
NMC directs Captain Smart to apologise to Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu
Elon Musk could have simply paid off Ghana’s debt – Sam George
Related Articles: