Jojo Wollacott hails coach Otto Addo’s tactical prowess in World Cup success

Black Stars goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott has hailed the tactical prowess of coach Otto Addo in Ghana’s qualification to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



Ghana made it to the tournament via the away goal rule after a two-legged affair produced a 1-1 aggregate scoreline.



According to Jojo Wollacott who was in post for the Black Stars in the doubleheader against Nigeria, coach Otto Addo executed his ideas very well.



He noted that the players were also up to the task and understood the mission in Abuja which aided in Ghana’s qualification.

“Coach Otto Addo is very good, he incorporates his ideas and I think the boys are very receptive, the boys understood it and the game plan was right over the two games,” Jojo Wollacott told Sahara Football in an interview.



Jojo Wollacott was handed his debut for the senior national team in October 2021 against Zimbabwe and has since maintained his position as the number shot-stopper.



