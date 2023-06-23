0
Jojo Wollacott is a brave goalkeeper – Hibernian coach Lee Johnson praises new signing

Black Stars Goalkeeper, Jojo Wollacott .jpeg Black Stars goalkeeper, Jojo Wollacott

Hibernian FC head coach, Lee Johnson has stressed that he is delighted the club has been able to sign the Ghana goalkeeper, Jojo Wollacott.

The Scottish club on Friday, June 23, announced the signing of the shot-stopper in an official statement.

“We are delighted to complete the permanent signing of Ghanaian international Jojo Wollacott! The goalkeeper joins Hibs from Charlton Athletic for undisclosed terms and has put pen-to-paper on a three-year deal,” the club statement said.

Speaking on the new signing, Hibernian FC Manager Lee Johnson said: “We’re delighted to bring Jojo to the Club and I’m looking forward to working with him again.”

According to him, Joseph Wollacott is a brave goalkeeper that will help the team a lot.

“He’s a player I’ve known for some time and it’s great to see that he’s starting to fulfil his potential. He now has over 100 games under his belt and has played on the international stage with Ghana.

“He’s an athletic, brave, and confident goalkeeper, and with big competitions coming up it’s important we’re strong in the goalkeeping department,” coach Lee Johnson said.

The Black Stars goalkeeper is excited about the next chapter of his career and eager to get started in Scotland.

