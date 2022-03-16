Jojo Wollacott is the future of Black Stars - Ex-Black Stars goalie

Black Stars goalkeeper, Jojo Wollacott

Jojo Wollacott makes Black Stars debut in Ghana's win over Zimbabwe

Jojo Wollacott records two clean sheets in 7 matches



William Amamoo urges Ghanaians to support Jojo Wollacott



Former Black Stars goalkeeper, William Amamoo, stated that Swindon Town goalkeeper, Jojo Wollacott is the future goalie of the Black Stars.



Wollacott's goalkeeping prowess has been questioned after conceding 5 goals in three games at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations tournament.



Amamoo, speaking with Top FM, entreated Ghanaians to rally behind the 25-year-old to ease the pressure on his pathway of becoming the first-choice for the National team.



"Ghanaians must always support our goalkeepers and give them a big boost because goalkeepers are bound to make mistakes."

"I’m happy to see or hear them coming back of Jojo Wollacott because he’s our future and needs our support to succeed as Black Stars' first-choice goalkeeper," he added.



While highlighting how harsh Ghanaians can be with their criticisms, he said Germany goalie Manuel Neuer, after conceding five against Sweden in 2014 would not have made the squad list for the World Cup if he was a Ghanaian.



He added, "If Manuel Neuer was a Ghanaian he would have been out of the 2014 Germany World Cup-winning team after conceding four goals against Sweden."



Jojo Wollacott made his Black Stars debut in September 2021 during Ghana's FIFA World Cup group stage qualifiers against Zimbabwe.



