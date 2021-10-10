Jojo Wollacott marks debut for Black Stars in Zimbabwe win

Jojo Wollacott marked his debut against Zimbabwe

Jojo Wollacott marked his debut for the Black Stars in a 3-1 victory over Zimbabwe in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier at the Cape Coast stadium.

Wollacot earned his debut call to the team up under Coach Milovan Rajevac and further received a starting role in Saturday's game.



He was one of four goalkeepers to be called for the double clash against The Warriors.



The 25-year-old was superb in the game despite conceding a goal through a spot kick and will be part of team to make the trip to Harrare.

Together with Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Richard Atta and Ibrahim Danlad, Wallocot



He had been contacted during his time at Bristol City but his invitation was delayed because of a lack of playing time.



In July this year, Wollacot moved from the Championship club to Swindon Town in the English fourth-tier and is their number one goalkeeper, playing 10 matches and kept four clean sheets.