Jojo Wollacott not good enough to be Black Stars goalkeeper - Adu Tutu Skelley

Former Ghana international Adu Tutu Skelley has questioned the competence of Jojo Wollacott as Ghana’s number one goalkeeper.



The 1999 Under-20 World Cup finalist believes the Swindon Town goalkeeper lacks the merit to handle the post for the Black Stars.



“Look at our current goalkeeper, he is not good enough, he cannot be compared to Sammy Adjei”, Tutu Skelley opined.

Adu Tutu Skelley expressed that neither of the current Black Stars player would make the squad for the 1999 U-20 World Cup.



According to him, the team is bereft of quality and that something must be done to address the drop in quality with respect to Ghana football.



“None of the players in the current Black Stars will make the 1999 Black Satellites team because the quality in that team was extraordinary,” he told Starr FM in an interview on Monday, February 14, 2022.



Adu Tutu Skelley also slammed Thomas Partey for not excelling at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations which was held in Cameroon.



“Partey exhibits brilliance and can be phenomenal sometimes but at the last AFCON he was a big flop” he said.

Ghana were kicked out of the tournament at the group phase after losing to new entrants Comoros in the final Group C game of the tournament.



The four-time Champions experienced their worst performance in the history of the competition, losing two and drawing one of three matches played.



The ‘abysmal performance’ has triggered a probe by the Parliamentary Select Committee on Sports and Culture.



Stakeholders including the Ghana Football Association, National Sports Authority, playing body among others will be hauled before the committee.