0
Menu
Sports

Jojo Wollacott opens up on battling Richard Ofori for Black Stars spot

Richard Ofori 610x400 Goalkeeper Richard Ofori

Thu, 28 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Jojo Wollacott now Black Stars number 1

Richard Ofori returns to action after injury

Jojo Wollacott wins EFL 2 award

Joseph Luke Wollacott has disclosed that there is mutual respect between him and goalkeeper Richard Ofori despite the competition in the Black Stars.

According to the Swindon Town goalkeeper, Richard Ofori inspires him to work hard in the national team.

He disclosed in an interview with Happy FM that there is no bad feud between him and the Orlando Pirates goalkeeper.

“Probably not. It’s good working with him. He (Richard Ofori) pushes me and I do the same. I have a lot of respect for him”, Wollacott said.

Richard Ofori who used to be Ghana’s first-choice goalkeeper lost his place after he got injured in Ghana’s 1-0 defeat to South Africa in the World Cup Qualifiers.

Wollacott who was his replacement became the new number one after his first call-up to the Black Stars against Zimbabwe under former coach Milovan Rajevac.

The two goalkeepers met for the first time when Ghana took on the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the 2022 World Cup playoff in the month of March.

Despite Ofori’s return to the team, Wollacot has been kept as Ghana’s first choice.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Asante Kotoko ban defender Patrick Asmah for misconduct
I'm not dead - Mino Raiola rubbishes death reports
I'm not dead - Mino Raiola rubbishes death reports
Three Ghanaian footballers you never knew were twins
You're undisputed - Yul Edochie consoles wife with a new title
5 potential First Ladies for 2024
Akufo-Addo intervenes, causes NPP to suspend Yendi constituency elections
'I married not for myself but for the presidency' - Kwame Nkrumah
Respect cannot go past seasoned defenders - Kwakye Ofosu hits back at critics of Inaki, Nketiah, and co
I still hate Suarez - Mahama tells Asamoah Gyan ahead of his book launch