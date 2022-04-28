1
Menu
Sports

Jojo Wollacott reveals best friend in Black Stars

Jojo Wollacott5 Black Stars goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott

Thu, 28 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Wollacott praises Ghanaians

Wollacott named goalkeeper of the year in EFL Two

Kofi Kyereh impresses for club

Black Stars goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott has mentioned German-based midfielder Daniel Kofi Kyereh as his closest pal in the team.

Wollocatt said in an interview with Happy FM that despite having good relationship with his other teammates, he shares a close bond with Kofi Kyereh.

He praised the Black Stars players for welcoming him into the team and showing him great hospitality.

“I relate with everyone but my friend is Daniel Kofi Kyereh. He is such a very good player. But everyone makes me feel welcome in the team”, he told Happy FM.

Wollacott also revealed his personal targets for the 2022 World Cup and 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Wollacott is confident that the Black Stars will excel in Qatar and also ease their way through the AFCON qualifiers.

“With Ghana, I want to be successful at the World Cup, win AFCON’s, bring enjoyment to Ghanaians” he said.

He has conceded 45 goals in 37 League Two this season.

Wollacot contract with Swindon will elapse at the end of the season and will decide on his future when the season is over. He was adjudged best goalkeeper in League Two of English football.

Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Car dealer killed by gunmen at Tema, police chase assailants
Two Ghanaians among four murdered in London
The inside story of how Tony Yeboah's parents caused the arrest of Kotoko Babies owner
Watch Mario Balotelli's reaction to Phil Foden's goal against Real Madrid
Charles Taylor slams 'unprofessional' Kotoko players
Rhodaline's death: TA contradicts Dr Aggrey in court
I never tasted hardship as a child – Presidential advisor on HIV/AIDS
Ghana’s judiciary took bribes to ‘lose’ records – US Report
NMC directs Captain Smart to apologise to Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu
Elon Musk could have simply paid off Ghana’s debt – Sam George
Related Articles: