Jojo Wollacott reveals best friend in Black Stars

Black Stars goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott has mentioned German-based midfielder Daniel Kofi Kyereh as his closest pal in the team.



Wollocatt said in an interview with Happy FM that despite having good relationship with his other teammates, he shares a close bond with Kofi Kyereh.



He praised the Black Stars players for welcoming him into the team and showing him great hospitality.

“I relate with everyone but my friend is Daniel Kofi Kyereh. He is such a very good player. But everyone makes me feel welcome in the team”, he told Happy FM.



Wollacott also revealed his personal targets for the 2022 World Cup and 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.



Wollacott is confident that the Black Stars will excel in Qatar and also ease their way through the AFCON qualifiers.



“With Ghana, I want to be successful at the World Cup, win AFCON’s, bring enjoyment to Ghanaians” he said.



He has conceded 45 goals in 37 League Two this season.

Wollacot contract with Swindon will elapse at the end of the season and will decide on his future when the season is over. He was adjudged best goalkeeper in League Two of English football.



