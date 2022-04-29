Jojo Wollacott reveals 'science' behind match-winning save against Nigeria

Black Stars goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott

Wollacott makes Ghana debut

Wollacott impresses as Ghana qualify for World Cup



Ghana to play Portugal in opening game of 2022 World Cup



Black Stars goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott has opened up on his match-winning save in Ghana’s game against the Super Eagles of Nigeria.



The Swindon Town goalkeeper told Sahara Football that a divine element played a role in his ability to pull off that save.



Wollacott admitted that he misjudged the free kick from the Nigerians and went out to grab but he realized that the ball was beyond his reach.



“It was a wide free kick and I wanted to come out and catch but I realized that the delivery was so good and so fast and was head-high so I couldn’t get there. So I thought I’m in no man’s land and If I go back to the post he would get a free header and score. The defending wasn’t as good as we wanted because he was on his own and had a free header but I prayed to God and enlarged myself,” he said.

Wollacott’s save became a highlight of the game as Ghana managed a pulsating 1-1 draw to make a return to the World Cup.



The result was the aggregate scoreline of a two-legged affair between two of Africa’s football powerhouses with Ghana edging their rivals via the away goal rule.



Ghana’s goal came courtesy a powerful drive from skipper Thomas Partey aided by poor goalkeeping from Nigeria’s Francis Uzoho.



The Eagles had their goal via a controversial penalty which was scored by defender Troost-Ekong in the first half.



Touching on the game, Wollacott credited coach Otto Addo and his technical handlers for mapping out the best strategy for the game.



“The spirit was high and everybody was ready and focused. You when you come to Ghana the expectation is high.

"So when we went there we knew we had to focus and get the job done and that’s what we did,” the Ghana goalkeepers shared.







Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below







