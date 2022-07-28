0
Jojo Wollacott to wear Number 1 for Charlton Athletic

Black Stars Goalkeeper, Jojo Wollacott .jpeg Black Stars goalkeeper, Jojo Wollacott

Thu, 28 Jul 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott will wear N.1 for Charlton Athletic ahead of the upcoming season, the club has confirmed.

The 25-year-old signed a three-year deal with the EFL League One side after successful negotiations.

He joined as a free agent after his contract expired at Swindon, where he made 39 appearances last season and helped them to the League Two play-offs.

Wollacott, who has ten caps for Ghana after making his international debut last year, has reunited with his former manager, Ben Garner.

He came through Bristol City’s ranks and joined then-League Two side Forest Green Rovers on loan in 2019/20. He made his professional debut against Charlton at The Valley in the EFL Trophy.

In 2021, he joined Swindon on an emergency loan before he signed a permanent deal with the Robins at the start of the 2021/22 season.

In October 2021, Wollacott received his first call-up to the Ghana national team for the 2022 World Cup qualification game against Zimbabwe.

He debuted with them in a 3-1 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification win over Zimbabwe on 9 October 2021. He was part of the Black Stars team in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations that was eliminated at the group stage of the competition.

