Jojo Wollacott vs Rui Patricio: A look at the records of Ghana and Portugal goalkeepers for World Cup

Jojo Wollacott and Rui Patricio

Ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar here is a statistical comparison of Ghana’s goalkeeper, Jojo Wollacott to Portugal's goalkeeper Rui Patricio.

Ghana was paired with Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea in Group H of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



Despite not making more than 10 appearances for Ghana, the Black Stars number one goalkeeper Joseph Wollacot has impressed in his role.



Rui Patricio plays for AS Roma in the Italian top-flight league while Jojo Wollacott keeps for Swindon Town in the English League Two.



This season, the Portugal goalkeeper has kept 17 clean sheets in 44 matches played for his Italian club.



Wollacott on the other hand has enjoyed 11 clean sheets in 37 appearances for his club in the English second tier.

Both goalkeepers have conceded more than the number of times they have played. Patricio has conceded 52 and Wollacott has conceded 43.



While Patricio appears to be more experienced and is approaching retirement at age 34, Wollacott is 25 and is warming up to play top-flight football just in case he gets a good transfer deal.



Patricio made his debut for Portugal’s senior national team in 2010 at the age of 22 after going through the ranks of Portugal’s national team.



However, Jojo Wollacott made his debut for Ghana in 2021 at age 24. He never played any of Ghana’s youth teams in the past.





While Jojo Wollacott has kept for Ghana’s national team 9 times, he has conceded 8, Patricio has made 102 appearances and conceded 82 goals.



The Ghanaian goalkeeper has been to only one tournament which is the 2021 AFCON.



For the Portuguese goalkeeper, he has played at 4 different tournaments which include the World Cup, Confederations Cup, Euros and UEFA Nations League. He was part of Portugal’s team that won the 2016 Euros.



