Jonathan Mensah, Mohammed Kudus, Daniel Amartey nominated for SWAG Footballer of the Year Award

Nominees for SWAG Footballer of the Year Award

Ghanaian trio, Daniel Amartey of Leicester City, Mohammed Kudus of Ajax, and Jonathan Mensah of Columbus Crew have been nominated for the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) Foreign Footballer of the Year Award.

The Black Star players will compete for the award which will be announced at the 46th edition of the unbroken SWAG Awards scheduled for December 2021.



Daniel Amartey won two trophies with English Premier League outfit Leicester City in the calendar year.



He won the FA Cup and the FA Community Sheild with the Foxes.



Jonathan Mensah also captained Columbus Crew to win the MLS trophy last season.



Mohammed Kudus had a decent season with Ajax winning the Eredivise title and the FA Cup.

The former Nordsjaelland midfielder has been very influential with the Black Stars in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.



Footballer of the Year (Foreign)



Daniel Amartey [Leicester City]



Mohammed Kudus [Ajax]



Jonathan Mensah [Columbus Crew]

