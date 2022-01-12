Jonathan Mensah confident about Black Stars chances despite defeat to Morocco in Group C opener

Jonathan Mensah

Ghana defender Jonathan Mensah is confident about the Black Stars chances at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations despite suffering a defeat against Morocco in the Group C opener.

The four-time African Champions lost their game on Monday after a disappointing performance resulted in a 1-0 defeat against favourites Morocco.



Sofiane Boufal scored the game's only goal in the 83rd minute as Morocco claim another win over the Black Stars.



The Black Stars will take on Gabon in their second Group C clash on Friday.

The Columbus Crew defender and captain who did not play a part in Morocco indicated the Black Stars will go far in the competition.



“We’ve been working hard and hopefully we will go further in the competition,” he said after Ghana’s defeat to the North African side.