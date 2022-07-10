Jonathan Mensah features as Columbus Crew come from behind to beat Chicago Fire

Defender, Jonathan Mensah

Ghana defender, Jonathan Mensah was in action for Columbus Crew as they came from behind to beat Chicago Fire 3-2 in the Major League Soccer (MLS) on Saturday.

Mensah lasted the entire duration of the game as he led his side to secure all three-point at Soldier Field.



Chicago Fire took the lead on Rafael Czichos' first MLS goal in his 14th match when a line drive cross by Mueller skimmed his head.



Mueller doubled their advantage but Columbus drew to within one thanks to Etienne. Lucas Zelarayan had the pinpoint pass that split the defence, allowing Etienne an open look from the left side.

Zelarayan was the catalyst for the second goal on the transition. He drew the defence before sending the ball to his right where Luis Diaz found Etienne with a pass.



Hernandez scored the match-winner as he chipped the ball inside the left post over goalkeeper Gabriel Slovina as the Crew extended their unbeaten streak to six.



Chicago Fire finished the game with 10 men after Miguel Navarro was given a red card for violent conduct in the 90th minute.