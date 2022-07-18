Jonathan Mensah in action as Columbus Crew beat Cincinnati in MLS

Ghana defender Jonathan Mensah

Ghana defender Jonathan Mensah featured for Columbus Crew in their 2-0 win over FC Cincinnati in the Major League Soccer on Sunday.

Mensah lasted the entire duration of the game as Crew extended their unbeaten streak to eight games.



Hernandez, who came to Columbus in June from English side Watford for a club-record $10.5 million transfer fee scored in the 16th minute to hand the host a deserved lead.



His header from Zelarayan's free kick near the left sideline went inside the right post. The goal was Hernandez's fourth in his third career MLS game.

Zelarayan created the penalty when Obinna Nwobodo was called for a handball on his shot and he converted from the spot in the 86th minute to put the game to rest.



The win lifts Columbus Crew to 6th on the league table with 29 points after 20 matches played so far.