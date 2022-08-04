Jonathan Mensah marks 150th appearance for Columbus Crew

Black Stars defender, Jonathan Mensah

Black Stars defender, Jonathan Mensah reached another milestone for Columbus Crew against CF Montreal on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, in Major League Soccer.

The Columbus Crew captain recorded his 150th appearance for the club as they lost 2-1 to CF Montreal at the Lower.com Field.



The 32-year-old lasted the entire duration of the game.



Lucas Zelarayan put Columbus Crew in the lead before Kei Kamara and Joel Waterman scored the two goals for CF Montreal to win the game



A statement from the club to mark the achievement of the Ghana international read, "Our captain, Today @Jomens25 makes his 150th regular-season appearance for the Black & Gold".