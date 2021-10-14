Jonathan Mensah praises Black Stars teammates for 'great' performance against Zimbabwe

Ghana defender, Jonathan Mensah has expressed satisfaction with the Black Stars' double win over Zimbabwe in the World Cup qualifiers.
The Columbus Crew captain featured in both games as Ghana secured six maximum points during the international break.
"Embrace the grind. Two games, two wins. 6 points in the bank, a lot of work still to be done but the team performance over the two games was great," he posted on Twitter.
The Black Stars beat Zimbabwe in Cape Coast 3-1, with Mensah partnering Alexander Djiku in the heart of the defense.
The 30-year-old also starred as the Black Stars kept a clean sheet in Harare on Tuesday.
Ghana are still second in Group G and will travel to Addis Ababa in November to player Ethiopia before hosting group leaders South Africa in Cape Coast.
Embrace the grind. Two games, two wins.— Jonathan Mensah (@Jomens25) October 14, 2021
6 points in the bank, a lot of work still to be done but the team performance over the two games was great. #BlackStars????????????????☝????????????❤️ pic.twitter.com/Z6fwArLqLm
- Bayer Leverkusen star Jeremie Frimpong reveals why he chose Holland over Ghana
- Benjamin Tetteh wants to 'achieve great successs' with Yeni Malatyaspor
- Arsenal celebrate Partey's goals for Ghana, fans demand same for club
- Baba Rahman reacts to Black Stars win in Zimbabwe
- 'Sarkodie is a legend' - C.K. Akonnor's son opens up on his love for African music
- Read all related articles