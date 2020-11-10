Jonathan Mensah proud to make century of appearances for Columbus Crew

Ghana defender Jonathan Mensah

Ghana defender Jonathan Mensah is delighted to have made 100 appearances for MLS side Columbus Crew.

The 30-year-old celebrated his centurion of appearances for the club over the weekend in Crew's 2-1 win over Atlanta United.



Mensah was named captain of the Black and Golds at the start of the 2020 season and has since featured in every single game this year as they clinched a play-offs spot.

"Good to have made my 100th appearance for Columbus Crew and in a city I call home. Also fitting that I played every minute of the regular season. All the Glory to God. Now unto the playoffs," he wrote on Twitter.



