Jonathan Mensah reacts to nationality switch of Inaki Williams, Tariq Lamptey and others

Six players have agreed to play for Ghana

Ghana international Jonathan Mensah believes the nationality switch of Europe-born Ghanaian players will aid the Black Stars ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Ghana Football Association recently confirmed the nationality switch of six players in June. Brighton's Tariq Lamptey, Inaki Williams of Athletic Club and German born trio, Stephan Ambrosius, Patrick Pfeiffer and Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer have all agree to play for Ghana.



Southampton's Mohammed Salisu also confirmed his decision to play for Ghana last month.



Meanwhile, the Ghana FA are still in talks with Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi and Arsenal’s Eddie Nketiah over nationality switch ahead of the mundial.



“It’s always good for the country but honestly, me as a player, I don’t have any problem with that but I would have my opinion. Sometimes, you put things into perceptive and all that, but people outside will also raise concerns about their none participation in qualifiers.

“Sometimes it happens that way. Some come and play qualifiers and do not play in the tournament proper for some reasons. But you know am not a coach nor a management member”



“As a player I just have focused on doing my best for my club and if I’m being called into the national team squad, I will go and help the team and it is good that they are choosing to play for Ghana”



Ghana is returning to the global showpiece after missing out in Russia 2018.



The Black Stars has been paired against Portugal Uruguay and South Korea. They will begin their campaign against Portugal.