Jonathan Mensah scores as Columbus Crew end pre-season with win

Black Stars defender, Jonathan Mensah

Captain Jonathan Mensah scored for Columbus Crew in their final preseason game before the start of the 2022 MLS season.

The Ghana international opened the scoring as the Black & Gold posted a 3-0 win over USL Championship side Charleston Battery.



Mensah volleyed in a cross sent into the box by Artur in the in the ninth minute.



Lucas Zelarayan doubled the Crew’s lead in the 27th minute, when he scored from the top of the box to make it 2-0.



Four minutes into the second half, Derrick Etienne Jr. was fouled inside the box, earning a penalty kick which Pedro Santos converted.

Ghana international and new signing Yaw Yeboah was handed a starting berth but replaced by Luis Diaz in the 66th minute.



Columbus Crew open their regular season on Saturday, 26 February when they host Vancouver Whitecaps FC at Lower.com Field.



