Jonathan Mensah scores own goal in Ghana defeat against Algeria

Jonathan Mensah, Ghana defender and Columbus Crew captain

It was an evening to forget for Jonathan Mensah who scored an own goal as Ghana was humbled 3-0 by reigning African champions Algeria.

The US-based defender put the ball in his own net as he attempted to clear a low cross. The goal handed Alegria a comfortable 2-0 lead before the north Africans went on to add the third.



Mensah was substituted immediately after the error, an indication Milovan Rajevac was disappointed in the experienced centre-back.



He could have done better by clearing the ball. Mensah probably took his eye off the ball as he directed it into his own net.

However, Mensah is a tough-minded player and is expected to recover from the setback and help the Black Stars achieve their target of winning the tournament in Cameroon.



Mensah is heading to his seventh straight Africa Cup of Nations. He is a losing finalist twice and will be hoping this time he earns a gold medal.



