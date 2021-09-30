Jonathan Mensah scores to help Columbus Crew win 2021 Campeones Cup

Captain Jonathan Mensah with the trophy

Captain Jonathan Mensah scored as MLS champions Columbus Crew beat Mexican champions Cruz Azul 2-0 on Wednesday night to win the 2021 Campeones Cup.

The Ghana international’s powerful header sealed the win for the Black and Gold in the 74th minute.



Lucas Zelarayan's tantalizing free-kick resulted in an own goal that put the Crew in front on four minutes.



The goals helped Columbus Crew to win their first continental silverware.



They also become the second consecutive MLS team to win the four-year-old trophy after Atlanta United defeated Club America 3-2 in 2019.

The Campeones Cup is contested between the defending MLS Cup champion and Mexico's defending Campeon de Campeones winner.



