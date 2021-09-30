Jonathan Mensah tells Columbus Crew fans to expect more after winning 2021 Campeones Cup

Ghanaian defender, Jonathan Mensah

Ghanaian defender Jonathan Mensah says there is 'plenty more to come' after helping Columbus Crew win their first continental silverware following a 2-0 win over Mexican champions Cruz Azul 2-0 on Wednesday night.

The 31-year-old put up an impressive display to help his side seal the 2021 Campeones Cup at Lower.com Field.



Mensah's 74th-minute header sealed Columbus' victory after Lucas Zelarayan's tantalizing free-kick resulted in an own goal that put the Crew in front on four minutes, dispatching their Liga MX foe.



Columbus becomes the second consecutive MLS team to win the four-year-old trophy after Atlanta United defeated Club America 3-2 in 2019.

A version between the defending MLS Cup champion and Mexico's defending Campeon de Campeones winner was not contested in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.019.



The Campeones Cup is contested between the defending MLS Cup champion and Mexico's defending Campeon de Campeones winner.