Joojo Wollacott is a product of good scouting – Milovan Rajevac

Black Stars goalkeeper, Joojo Wollacott

Black Stars coach, Milovan Rajevac has defended his decision to select Joojo Wollacott for the FIFA World Cup qualifier against Zimbabwe.

The Swindon Town goalkeeper who was hitherto unknown by many Ghanaians has pleasantly surprised critiques following his debut in the 3-1 win over the Warriors on Saturday.



With an injury to first-choice Richard Ofori, the Serbian tactician decided to put his faith in Wollacott who plies his trade in England’s fourth tier.



The England-born shot-stopper made several stops and was assured in post throughout the match.



“First of all, it was through good scouting and he arrived and proved himself at the training sessions. He really did a great job and he deserved his chance. I think he was at the top of the game and I am personally satisfied with his performance. I don’t want to praise goalkeepers too much but he really did a good job” Milo told ghanafa.org in his post-match presser.

Wollacott has been impressive for Swindon since joining them from Bristol City in the summer making him the first choice since the start of the new season.



The 25-year-old featured in all his side’s 10 games, played full 90 minutes, and has conceded 8 times this season, keeping four clean sheets in the process.



