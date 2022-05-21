Jordan Ayew's goal against Everton was his first away goal since June 2020

Jordan Ayew

Jordan Ayew scored his first Premier League away goal for Crystal Palace since June 2020 at Goodison Park on Thursday.

In over two years, the Black Stars striker has not scored away from Selhurst Park.



His last away goal in the Premier League was against AFC Bournemouth in June 2020.



The Eagles were defeated 3-2 by Everton at Goodison Park on Thursday night, as the Toffees fought back from relegation.

However, the Ghana international forward turned in one of his best displays for Patrick Vieira's men, scoring his third goal of the season.



After the ball was spilled to him in the box between Everton defenders, the Black Stars striker directed the rebound low into the centre of the goal.



Striker Jordan Ayew has received praise from Palace coach Patrick Vieira for his work rate this season despite not scoring often.