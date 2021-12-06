Jordan Ayew Jeffrey Schlupp feature in Crystal Palace defeat to Manchester United

Jordan Ayew Jeffrey Schlupp

Ghanaian players, Jordan Ayew and Jeffrey Schlupp were in action as Crystal Palace lost by a lone goal to Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday, December, 5 2021.



Jordan Ayew and his fellow Black Stars teammate, Jeffrey Schlupp were handed starting roles in the game by Crystal Palace coach Patrick Vieira.



Jordan Ayew saw 83 minutes of action for the Eagles in their defeat 1-0 to the newly rejuvenated Manchester United led by Ralf Rangnick.



But midfielder, Jeffrey Schlupp lasted the entire duration of the game as he bossed the midfield for his side.

Despite not scoring any goal since the start of the season, Patrick Vieira is still confident in Jordan’s prowess in attack.



Jordan Ayew came close to scoring when his shot went across the face of goal when he was sent a shot across.



Manchester United won the game by 1-0 as Brazilian midfielder Fred scored the only goal in the 77th minute.



Palace are 13th on the EPL table with 16 points in 15 games.



