Jordan Ayew and Jeffrey Schlupp in action as Crystal Palace hold Man City

Skysports Crystal Palace Jordan Ayew 5616391 Crystal Palace midfielder Jeffrey Schlupp

Tue, 15 Mar 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Jordan Ayew and Jeffrey Schlupp contributed to Crystal Palace's 0-0 draw against Premier League leaders Manchester City on Monday night.

The Ghanaian duo were in action at Selhurst Park as Palace frustrated City to blow the title race wide open.

Schlupp who was used in central midfield by Palace boss Patrick Viera lasted the full duration of the game.

Ayew, meanwhile, replaced Michael Olise in the 65th minute and helped Palace remain resolute to snatch a point.

To be fair, City were the better side and were unlucky to secure victory.

The reigning champions dominated proceedings, twice hitting the woodwork, while defender Aymeric Laporte failed to find the net with the goal at his mercy in the first half.

For Palace, the draw keeps them 11th as they boosted their own hopes of a top-half finish.

Ayew and Schlupp are expected to be included in the Ghana squad for the 2022 World Cup playoff against Nigeria later this month.

Ayew has four goal contributions in 25 league games. Schlupp has the same goal contributions but has played two games less.

