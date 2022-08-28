0
Jordan Ayew and Schlupp feature as Crystal Palace lose to Man City at Etihad

Manchester City Striker, Erling Haaland.jpeg Manchester City striker, Erling Haaland

Sun, 28 Aug 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian pair Jordan Ayew and Jeffrey Schlupp were in action for Crystal Palace in their 4- defeat to Manchester City on match week four of the Premier League.

Ayew lasted for 74 minutes before being replaced by Jean-Philippe Mateta while Schlupp lasted the entire duration of the game on Saturday.

Palace looked on course to win at Etihad Stadium for the second consecutive season when they led 2-0 at the breakthrough of John Stones' own goal and Joachim Andersen's powerful header.

However, City's first effort on target saw them reduce the arrears shortly after the break when Bernardo Silva's shot deflected off Palace midfielder Jeffrey Schlupp past Vicente Guaita.

And with the hosts in complete command, Haaland took centre stage.

The Norwegian nodded in Phil Foden's cross to draw Pep Guardiola's side level, then prodded in Stones' wayward shot to complete the turnaround.

With Palace chasing the game, Haaland rounded off the scoring, racing on to Ilkay Gundogan's pass and holding off Joel Ward to cap a fine performance, before being replaced with a rapturous ovation from the home fans.

The win sees City finish the day second in the Premier League table, two points behind Arsenal who beat Fulham in the late kick-off, while Palace are 13th with four points from four games.

Source: footballghana.com
