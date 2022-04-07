Jordan Ayew assures President Akufo Addo of full commitment to Black Stars at World Cup

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo interacting with Jordan Ayew

Crystal Palace forward Jordan Ayew has given his word to President of Ghana Nana Akufo-Addo ahead of this year’s FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Nana Akufo-Addo has been in the UK for business purposes where he met the country’s Prime Minister, Boris Johnson at Downing Street.



President Akufo-Addo made a short trip to the Selhurst Park to watch Thomas Partey’s Arsenal take on Ayew and Schlupp’s Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Monday.



Ayew - who hadn’t found the back of the net since last year December - doubled the Eagles’ lead after Jean-Philippe Mateta had netted the opener.



Palace went on to record a 3-0 victory over their London rivals.



In the wake of the game, Ayew met the President Akufo-Addo in London to discuss the Black Stars ahead of the upcoming global football fiesta in Qatar.

The former Olympique Marseille man assured President Akufo-Addo of his commitment to the course of the four-time Africa champions.



The short meeting was finalized with Ayew presenting President Akufo-Addo his Crystal Palace shirt.



Ghana booked their place at the World Cup following a pulsating 1-1 draw against Nigeria at the Mashood Abiola Stadium last Tuesday.



A first-half strike by Thomas Partey was cancelled out by a penalty from Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong as both teams shared the spoils in Abuja.



The result sealed Ghana’s qualification on away goals after the first leg ended goalless at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.