Jordan Ayew booed by Ghanaian fans at Baba Yara Stadium after stalemate with Nigeria

Sat, 26 Mar 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana striker, Jordan Ayew was booed by some section of Ghanaian fans who trooped to the Baba Yara Stadium on Friday night.

The Black Stars hosted their rivals, the Super Eagles in the first leg of the 2022 World Cup playoffs.

However, after 90 minutes of action, the game ended goalless.

Jordan Ayew, who joined the Black Stars on Wednesday due to Covid-19 improved his game and had a better work rate.

However, on the 90th minute, he was replaced by Kwesi Okyere Wriedt but was surprisingly booed by some section of the fans.

The Black Stars will travel to Abuja on Tuesday for the return leg on Tuesday.

The game has been scheduled to be played at the Abiola National Stadium.

The Black Stars will be hoping to win to return to the Mundial for the fourth time having missed out in the last edition hosted in Russia in 2018.

