Jordan Ayew breaks 378-day-old goal drought against Japan

Black Stars striker, Jordan Ayew broke his goal-scoring jinx when he scored a goal in Ghana’s game against Japan in the 2022 Kirin Tournament.

The Crystal Palace striker scored a superb goal from the right side of the box to level up for Ghana in the match.



The Japanese took the lead through Miki Yamane after connecting a defence-splitting pass which beat goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi.



Kaoru Mitoma made it 2-1 for Japan when he struck the back of the net in injury time of the first half.



Jordan Ayew’s goal marks an end to his 12 months, 13 days drought for the national team.



The striker’s last goal for the Black Stars was against São Tomé and Príncipe at Cape Coast on 28th March 2021.

The goal marks Jordan Ayew’s 19th goal for the Black Stars in 80 appearances. The player made his debut for Ghana on September 2, 2010.



Ghana lost the match by 4-1 to Japan.



Watch Jordan Ayew's goal below



